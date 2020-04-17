COVID-19: FCT Residents Condemn Distribution Pattern Of Palliative Items By Government Officials

The FCT Administration had on Friday flagged off the distribution of the materials by handing them over to chairmen of the various area councils on behalf of the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory have expressed concern and faulted the distribution of palliative items to the six area councils in the city meant to cushion the effects of the sit-at-home order put in place by government to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country. 

FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said a truckload of 25,000 condiments and 25,000 bags of rice would be taken to Abaji for onward distribution to the vulnerable in rural communities.

A resident of Abuja Municipal Council, who spoke with SaharaReporters expressed worry that the items would be diverted by the council chairmen, who would eventually share it among their loyalists and not those who desperately need them. 

“It is a pity that many of the residents will not get anything because supporters of these chairmen have flooded their houses in anticipation of the food items.  

“Many vulnerable families who cannot afford decent meals because they don't have a means of livelihood may not get anything,” the resident said.

Other residents across the city, who voiced their concerns, said the entire exercise was a charade.

