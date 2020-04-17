Donations To Nigeria's COVID-19 Relief Fund Hit N25.8bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced that Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 donations had risen to N25.8bn.

Spokesperson for the CBN, Isaac Okoroafor, made the announcement on Friday.

He said, “We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.

“We hereby restate our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made.”