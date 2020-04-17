Donations To Nigeria's COVID-19 Relief Fund Hit N25.8bn

Spokesperson for the CBN, Isaac Okoroafor, made the announcement on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced that Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 donations had risen to N25.8bn.

Spokesperson for the CBN, Isaac Okoroafor, made the announcement on Friday. 

He said, “We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.

“We hereby restate our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Kaduna Governor, Bello El-Rufai, Apologises For Threatening To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Three Members Of Kano State Task Force On Coronavirus Test Positive
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Medical Workers At UNILORIN Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: South-West States To Begin Enforcement On Wearing Of Nose Mask
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer To Challenge Sentencing Of Abuja Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked After Car Was Impounded
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Kaduna Governor, Bello El-Rufai, Apologises For Threatening To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Guts INEC Office In Abuja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion China Must Pay Reparations To Africa For Its Coronavirus Failures By Obiageli Ezekwesili
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Three Members Of Kano State Task Force On Coronavirus Test Positive
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Medical Workers At UNILORIN Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: South-West States To Begin Enforcement On Wearing Of Nose Mask
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights SAGAMU FOUR: Why Justice Might Elude Victims’ Families
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Private Hospital Unknowingly Treats COVID-19 Patient, Advices Visitors To Facility In Last One Week To Self-isolate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad