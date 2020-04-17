JUST IN: Fire Guts INEC Office In Abuja

Days after the Corporate Affairs Commission headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, went up in flames, the Media Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission also in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident affected the office of INEC’s Director of Voter Registry, Emmanuel Akem.

INEC said, “The fire started at about 10:30am and was quickly put out by a combined team of firefighters from the Federal Fire Service and the FCT Fire Service; assisted by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Corporate Affairs Commission Headquarters In Abuja Gutted By Fire

“Apart from office equipment and the personal effects of the Voter Registry Director which were lost to the fire incident, the operational capacity of the commission has not in any way been affected.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated and expected to be made public in due course.