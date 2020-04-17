JUST IN: Kaduna Discharges Three COVID-19 Patients

According to Amina Mohammed-Baloni, Commissioner for Health in the state, the patients, whose identities were not disclosed, have tested negative for two consecutive tests.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020



The Kaduna State Government has discharged three patients, who were being treated for COVID-19 in the state.

He said, “The three patients are among the six persons that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. They have each tested negative for two consecutive tests, and have now been discharged.

“This brings to four the number of persons Kaduna State has discharged this week. 

"There are now only two cases of COVID-19 that are yet to be discharged and we look forward to being able to do so soon.

“I wish to acknowledge the sterling efforts of the medical team, surveillance teams, members of the Emergency Operations Committee and other stakeholders involved in the efforts of the Ministry of Health to manage and contain COVID-19.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

