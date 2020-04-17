Lagos Private Hospital Unknowingly Treats COVID-19 Patient, Advices Visitors To Facility In Last One Week To Self-isolate



A private hospital in Lagos State, St Edwards Hospital, Ajah, has asked all persons, who visited the facility between Saturday, April 11 and Wednesday April 15, 2020 to self-isolate.

The hospital claimed to had inadvertently attended to a patient with COVID-19.

The patient with cardiac symptoms, was said to have been admitted to the hospital on April 11 because the medical director of the facility was a cardiologist.

“The patient did not volunteer information about previous contact with a COVID-19 case.

"The hospital received a call from NCDC on Sunday, April 12, 2020, with details of the patient and stated that they were on their way to come collect patient’s sample for testing.

“The hospital received the team from NCDC and sample was taken from the patient that same day.

"NCDC communicated the result on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, which confirmed the patient to be positive and said they were coming to evacuate the patient. NCDC did not come on Tuesday but eventually came on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and evacuated the patient.

“The hospital has been cooperating with NCDC and all other health agencies that have called or visited since the incident.

"The hospital had been decontaminated on April 15 and following the guidelines stipulated by NCDC.

"Though NCDC counselled that they can start normal work after one hour of decontamination, the hospital decided to remain closed and reopen for business on Friday, April 17, 2020.

A statement by the hospital said, “In line with guidelines prescribed by NCDC, please note the following: if you visited the hospital between Saturday, April 11 and Wednesday April 15, 2020, you are required to immediately self-jsolate, stay at home and avoid contact with people including your family (by staying in a room) for 14 days.

"Additionally, avoid public places, public transportation.”

