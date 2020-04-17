Lockdown: Revolution Imminent As A Result Of Hunger, Says Rights Lawyer

Lockdown in Nigeria



Morakinyo Ogele, an Akure, Ondo State-based human rights lawyer and activist, has said that the hunger in the country at the moment will inevitably lead to a revolution.

Ogele said the movement restriction in place in many parts of the country as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak might cause people to rise against the government especially if hunger persists.

The lawyer noted that most of the palliatives being given to the people by state governments were insulting, provocative, primitive and sordid.



He said, "The fact is that you cannot lock down a state while hunger is in the land and expect them to keep mute.

"Most of the governors are locking down their states without adequate provision to take care of people.

“They go about with two bowls of rice, a bowl of beans and tomato paste that cannot last for a few days.

“I want to call on our people to reject these food items called palliatives, they should not be seen as beggars.

"We need to say these things because since the right of poor Nigerians to fend for themselves had been taken away due to the lockdown, it becomes the responsibility of the government to provide reasonable palliatives.

"I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to do something urgently before the situation deteriorates.

"Nigerians are already crying, dying, frustrated by the hunger in the land."

