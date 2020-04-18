BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Sacks Commissioner For Mocking Late Abba Kyari

Kano State Governor Ganduje

Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, has sacked the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, Engr Mu’azu Magaji.

SaharaReporters gathered that Magaji had made an utterances against the person of late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

A statement by the state government on Saturday said, “H.E @GovUmarGanduje has relieved the appointment of the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Mu’azu Magaji, with immediate effect.

“Following his unguarded utterances against the person of late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.”

Special Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, had earlier tweeted, “I am really disappointed and pained by the Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr Muazu Magaji’s remarks on Mallam Abba Kyari’s demise.

“The commissioner was seen publicly celebrating the death on his Facebook page. I hope @KanoStateNG and @GovUmarGanduje will call him to order.”