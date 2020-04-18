COVID-19 Requires All Hands On Deck, Ex-Nigerian President, Obasanjo, Says While Mourning Abba Kyari’s Death

Kyari died of Coronavirus on Friday and has since been buried in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2020

 

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that all hands must be on deck for the country to defeat the deadly Coronavirus.

He made the call in a condolence letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Kyari died of Coronavirus on Friday and has since been buried in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

In the letter Obasanjo said, “I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidated and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Kaduna Governor, Bello El-Rufai, Apologises For Threatening To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Death Of Abba Kyari, COVID-19 And Governance In Nigeria By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari’s Death: The North Should Serve Its Turn But Free Nigeria From Buhari Now! By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari's Death, End Of A Surrogate Presidency, And The Coming Chaos By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Kaduna Governor, Bello El-Rufai, Apologises For Threatening To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Despite Guidelines On Social Distancing, Large Crowd Turn Out For Abba Kyari's Burial In Abuja, NCDC Expresses Concern
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Medical Workers At UNILORIN Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad