COVID-19 Requires All Hands On Deck, Ex-Nigerian President, Obasanjo, Says While Mourning Abba Kyari’s Death

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that all hands must be on deck for the country to defeat the deadly Coronavirus.

He made the call in a condolence letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Kyari died of Coronavirus on Friday and has since been buried in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

In the letter Obasanjo said, “I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidated and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.”