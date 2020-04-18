FCT COVID-19 Team Removes Protective Gear Indiscriminately Disposed By Man Who Participated In Abba Kyari’s Burial

Nigerians had raised the alarm following a viral video showing the man pulling off his protective gear and dumping it near the fence of the cemetery shortly after the burial.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2020

The Federal Capital Territory COVID-19 Team has removed and disposed a protective suit indiscriminately dumped by a man, who participated in the burial of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, on Saturday. 

Nigerians had raised the alarm following a viral video showing the man pulling off his protective gear and dumping it near the fence of the cemetery shortly after the burial. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the man identified as a Muslim cleric, who participated in the burial rites, had since been arrested for immediate quarantine.

FCT Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr Mohammed Kawu, said that all the cemetery attendants, who participated in the burial, have been identified and placed under self-isolation.

He however, urged residents not to panic following the incident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Despite Guidelines On Social Distancing, Large Crowd Turn Out For Abba Kyari's Burial In Abuja, NCDC Expresses Concern
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Sacks Commissioner For Mocking Late Abba Kyari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Despite Guidelines On Social Distancing, Large Crowd Turn Out For Abba Kyari's Burial In Abuja, NCDC Expresses Concern
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Death Of Abba Kyari, COVID-19 And Governance In Nigeria By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Health Commissioner Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Says Kyari Died At First Cardiology Consultant
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari’s Death: The North Should Serve Its Turn But Free Nigeria From Buhari Now! By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari's Death, End Of A Surrogate Presidency, And The Coming Chaos By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad