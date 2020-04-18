FCT COVID-19 Team Removes Protective Gear Indiscriminately Disposed By Man Who Participated In Abba Kyari’s Burial

The Federal Capital Territory COVID-19 Team has removed and disposed a protective suit indiscriminately dumped by a man, who participated in the burial of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, on Saturday.

Nigerians had raised the alarm following a viral video showing the man pulling off his protective gear and dumping it near the fence of the cemetery shortly after the burial.

VIDEO: PART 2: A man who participated in the burial of @MBuhariâs Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is seen here irresponsibly disposing his Personal Protective Equipment after the burial of the CoS at Gudu Cementary in Abuja#coronavirus #COVID19 #lockdown #HealthyAtHome @NCDCgov @WHO pic.twitter.com/HFPzSkTMkT — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) April 18, 2020

SaharaReporters gathered that the man identified as a Muslim cleric, who participated in the burial rites, had since been arrested for immediate quarantine.

FCT Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr Mohammed Kawu, said that all the cemetery attendants, who participated in the burial, have been identified and placed under self-isolation.

He however, urged residents not to panic following the incident.