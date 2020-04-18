Lagos Health Commissioner Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Says Kyari Died At First Cardiology Consultant

The hospital had earlier denied treating the late Kyari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2020

The Lagos State Government has confirmed a report by SaharaReporters that late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, died in a Lagos private hospital.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Kyari received treatment at First Cardiology Hospital also known as First Cardiology Consultants in Ikoyi, Lagos, until he died of complications from Coronavirus.

However, Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, in a post on Twitter on Saturday evening revealed that Kyari died from complications of COVID-19.

He added that the hospital had a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19.

Abayomi said, “Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari, on Friday April 17, 2020, the Lagos State Government states that: Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of #COVID19 infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

“This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, #COVID19 facility accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency @HEFAMAA_LASG of the @LSMOH.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of #COVID19 under the supervision of the Lagos State #COVID19 emergency response team.” 

The Nigeria Medical Association, Lagos chapter, had earlier warned that there could be an explosion in the number of infections in the state and the country at large if private hospital continued to treat Coronavirus patients.

In a statement signed by Saliu Oseni and Moronkola Ramon, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the Lagos NMA said, “A disturbing trend in the private management of COVID-19 cases in private hospitals where capacity for infection control and surveillance may be limited.

“This action is likely to be the missing link to the worsening community transmission.”

