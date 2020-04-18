REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants

Hours after the death of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, was announced by the Presidency, the private medical facility where he had been receiving treatment until his demise had been be discovered.

SaharaReporters on Saturday morning gathered that the late Kyari received treatment at First Cardiology Hospital also known as First Cardiology Consultants in Ikoyi, Lagos, until he died of complications from Coronavirus. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari, Buhari's Chief Of Staff, Dies Of Coronavirus

The hospital is a top choice among wealthy Nigerians seeking cardiovascular treatment and has been in operation since 2008.

Kyari had a history of diabetes and was in his 70s until his death on Friday.

When contacted by SaharaReporters to know if they had the capacity to treat Coronavirus cases in the country, an employee of the hospital, who answered the call denied that Kyari died at their facility.

She said, “He didn’t die here, don’t believe what bloggers are saying.”

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Basir Ahmad, announced on Saturday morning that Kyari will be buried in Abuja.

SaharaReporters gathered that Muslim prayers will be held for Kyari at the Defence House and his burial will take place at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

Already, the Nigeria Medical Association, Lagos chapter, has warned that there could be an explosion in the number of infections in the state and the country at large if private hospital continued to treat Coronavirus patients.

In a statement signed by Saliu Oseni and Moronkola Ramon, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the Lagos NMA said, “A disturbing trend in the private management of COVID-19 cases in private hospitals where capacity for infection control and surveillance may be limited.

“This action is likely to be the missing link to the worsening community transmission.”