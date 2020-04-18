REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants

The hospital is a top choice among wealthy Nigerians seeking cardiovascular treatment and has been in operation since 2008.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2020

Hours after the death of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, was announced by the Presidency, the private medical facility where he had been receiving treatment until his demise had been be discovered.

SaharaReporters on Saturday morning gathered that the late Kyari received treatment at First Cardiology Hospital also known as First Cardiology Consultants in Ikoyi, Lagos, until he died of complications from Coronavirus.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari, Buhari's Chief Of Staff, Dies Of Coronavirus 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

The hospital is a top choice among wealthy Nigerians seeking cardiovascular treatment and has been in operation since 2008.

Kyari had a history of diabetes and was in his 70s until his death on Friday.

When contacted by SaharaReporters to know if they had the capacity to treat Coronavirus cases in the country, an employee of the hospital, who answered the call denied that Kyari died at their facility. 

She said, “He didn’t die here, don’t believe what bloggers are saying.”

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Basir Ahmad, announced on Saturday morning that Kyari will be buried in Abuja.

SaharaReporters gathered that Muslim prayers will be held for Kyari at the Defence House and his burial will take place at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

Already, the Nigeria Medical Association, Lagos chapter, has warned that there could be an explosion in the number of infections in the state and the country at large if private hospital continued to treat Coronavirus patients.

In a statement signed by Saliu Oseni and Moronkola Ramon, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the Lagos NMA said, “A disturbing trend in the private management of COVID-19 cases in private hospitals where capacity for infection control and surveillance may be limited.

“This action is likely to be the missing link to the worsening community transmission.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Kaduna Governor, Bello El-Rufai, Apologises For Threatening To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Death Of Abba Kyari, COVID-19 And Governance In Nigeria By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari’s Death: The North Should Serve Its Turn But Free Nigeria From Buhari Now! By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari's Death, End Of A Surrogate Presidency, And The Coming Chaos By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Kaduna Governor, Bello El-Rufai, Apologises For Threatening To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Despite Guidelines On Social Distancing, Large Crowd Turn Out For Abba Kyari's Burial In Abuja, NCDC Expresses Concern
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Medical Workers At UNILORIN Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion As Nigeria’s Rogue Ruler Is Ousted By COVID-19 By Emmanuel Ogebe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad