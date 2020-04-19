BREAKING: Borno Records First COVID-19 Death

Borno State has recorded its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The deceased, a retired anesthetic nurse, died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Saturday.

“The first COVID-19 death has been recorded in UMTH, Borno State.

"The deceased was admitted in Medical Ward III last week and died under suspicious circumstances which led to a test being conducted on the corpse and the result came back positive for COVID-19.

“The bad thing is that he had contact with several health workers both within and outside UMTH. He was brought from Pulka to UMTH by two nurses which are also now at risk together with their families.

“Last night, after his demise, female friends, relatives and other mourners gathered in his house to visit his family members who can be classified as direct contact to the deceased.

“And the worst of all is that he was staying in USUMH staff quarters which is within the hospital premises, thereby exposing more health workers and patients as well,” a source told SaharaReporters.