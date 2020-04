The Oyo State Government has discharged two COVID-19 patients from its isolation centre after testing negative twice.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, made this known on Sunday in a tweet on his verified Twitter account.

He said, “Two confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged today after receiving their second negative test results.

“This brings the number of discharged cases to nine. So, there are currently six active cases in Oyo State.”