Global Coronavirus Cases Hit 2,320,723 As 71,860 New Infections Are Recorded

As the world battles to rid itself of the virus, the disease keeps spreading to different countries, attacking thousands of people daily.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2020

The confirmed cases of Coronavirus across the world has hit a total of 2,320,723. 

COVID-19 has affected 210 countries and territories around the world.

According to data by Worldometers, a total of 71,860 new cases were recorded on Saturday in 132 countries.

The United States of America continues to record more cases as it tops the global new cases with 24,128 cases. 

The USA currently has a total of 733,863 cases, the highest in the world.

A total of 5,330 deaths were recorded globally on Saturday with the total global deaths figure at 159,475.

On the bright side, 594,536 persons have recovered from the virus globally.

At the global scale, 55,169 are presently at serious and critical conditions as health workers battle to save their lives.

The United Nations, European Union, World Health Organisation and others are taking rigorous steps to curb the spread of the virus in the world.

Countries have also shut borders and placed lockdown to totally eradicate the virus.

Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, called for synergy between countries to eradicate the virus and also urged countries to test all suspected cases, quarantine and all contacts of confirmed cases.

Social distancing, health and respiratory hygiene have been recommended as the best way of keeping one safe from the virus.

