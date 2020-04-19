Gunmen Assassinate Civil Defence Officer In Benue

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Isah Kamilu Ado said that Inspector Ochogwu was killed in Guma Local Government Area in the line of duty two weeks ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2020

 

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have killed an inspector with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Benue State.

The victim named Joseph Ochogwu, is from the Idoma ethnic group of Benue State.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Isah Kamilu Ado, confirmed the killing during the handing over of over 460 cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen that were impounded by the Livestock Guards for violating the anti-grazing law of the state.

Ado said that Inspector Ochogwu was killed in Guma Local Government Area in the line of duty two weeks ago.

He stated that already an investigation panel had been set up to unravel the murder of the officer whose corpse he revealed had been deposited in the mortuary awaiting burial on April 30.

Ado disclosed that the North-Central Zonal Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Danladi Ciroma, was cooperating with the corps to apprehend Ochogwu’s killers for prosecution.




 

SaharaReporters, New York

