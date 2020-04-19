Journalists Covering Aso Villa Who Attended Abba Kyari’s Burial Told To Self-Isolate



Journalists covering the Presidential Villa in Abuja, who attended the burial of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, on Saturday, have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

During the burial of Kyari, whose death due to Coronavirus complications was announced on Friday, a large crowd turned out to witness the ceremony, contravening the social distancing rule of Nigerian health officials put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The situation led to outrage among various categories of Nigerians, who condemned the crowd and government officials in attendance for breaching the guideline in place.

A statement by Attah Esa, Deputy Director of Information at the State House, on Sunday, advised the concerned journalists to work from home for the next 14 days.

It reads, “As a precautionary measure, all State House Correspondents and Media Office Staff who covered/attended the funeral prayer/burial ceremony of the late Chief of Staff at Defence House and Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, respectively, are strongly advised to work from home for the next 14 days.

“Please be careful to observe the recommended measures to prevent the Coronavirus transmission, including maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene going forward.”

