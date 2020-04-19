Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York

The man named Jonathan Adewunmi, is the owner of a popular Nigerian restaurant named Amarachee in Brooklyn area of New York.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2020


A Nigerian man based in New York, United States, has died of complications from Coronavirus.

The man named Jonathan Adewunmi, is the owner of a popular Nigerian restaurant named Amarachee in Brooklyn area of New York.

Show promoter, Paul Okoye, who is one of persons close to Adewunmi during his lifetime, took to social media to mourn his demise.

He said, “My man why? Jonathan Rip. Coronavirus why? So many things we planned this summer. Gone so soon brother.”
 

The Nigerian Government had last week released a list of Nigerians, who died of Coronavirus abroad since the outbreak started weeks ago.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known through a video containing the names, pictures and countries of residence of the departed Nigerians.

In the video posted on her verified Twitter handle, 13 Nigerians abroad have so far died of the virus.

Of the 13 persons, eight died in the United Kingdom while five died in the United States.

The 55-second clip listed the Nigerians killed by the virus in the UK as Dr Alfa Sa’adu, Carol Jamabo, Dr Kole Abayomi, Bode Ajanlekoko, Adeola Onasanya, Ugochukwu Erondu, Chidinma Olajide and Mmaete Greg.

Bassey Offiong, Caleb Anya, Akeem Adagun, Laila Abubakar and Patricia Imobhio on their part were killed by the infection in the United States.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Borno Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Health Commissioner Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Says Kyari Died At First Cardiology Consultant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Borno Records First COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Abba Kyari Died At Lagos Hospital, First Cardiology Consultants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Midnight For Abba Kyari And Midnight Hour For Nigeria By Iyorwuese Hagher
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 44 Boko Haram Terrorists Captured By Chadian Military Die In Prison From Poison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Health Commissioner Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Says Kyari Died At First Cardiology Consultant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT COVID-19 Team Removes Protective Gear Indiscriminately Disposed By Man Who Participated In Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Policemen Arrested For Assaulting Woman In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Sacks Commissioner For Mocking Late Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Uproar On Abba Kyari’s Burial, FCT Administration Vows To Follow Health Guideline In Burying COVID-19 Victims
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad