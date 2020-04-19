Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York



A Nigerian man based in New York, United States, has died of complications from Coronavirus.

The man named Jonathan Adewunmi, is the owner of a popular Nigerian restaurant named Amarachee in Brooklyn area of New York.

Show promoter, Paul Okoye, who is one of persons close to Adewunmi during his lifetime, took to social media to mourn his demise.

He said, “My man why? Jonathan Rip. Coronavirus why? So many things we planned this summer. Gone so soon brother.”



The Nigerian Government had last week released a list of Nigerians, who died of Coronavirus abroad since the outbreak started weeks ago.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known through a video containing the names, pictures and countries of residence of the departed Nigerians.

In the video posted on her verified Twitter handle, 13 Nigerians abroad have so far died of the virus.

Of the 13 persons, eight died in the United Kingdom while five died in the United States.

The 55-second clip listed the Nigerians killed by the virus in the UK as Dr Alfa Sa’adu, Carol Jamabo, Dr Kole Abayomi, Bode Ajanlekoko, Adeola Onasanya, Ugochukwu Erondu, Chidinma Olajide and Mmaete Greg.

Bassey Offiong, Caleb Anya, Akeem Adagun, Laila Abubakar and Patricia Imobhio on their part were killed by the infection in the United States.

