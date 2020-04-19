Police To Arrest Violators Of Lockdown Order In Kwara





The police in Kwara have said it would begin to arrest violators of the lockdown order in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Kayode Egbetokun, warned residents to obey the order and remain indoors or risk being arrested.

Egbetokun said the clampdown and arrest of violators would begin on Monday.

He said, “We have reviewed strategies towards ensuring enforcement of the law.

"Lockdown is not to punish the people, rather, it was put in place to protect the entire society from the spread of COVID-19.

“People are taking undue advantage of our leniency but with these new strategies, we are ready to ensure that citizens cooperate with the State Technical Committee on COVID-19 and law enforcement agencies.

“The wellbeing of the people is paramount; mobile courts are already in place to ensure prosecution of violators.”

Kwara has so far recorded nine cases in the virus.

