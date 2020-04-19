Police To Arrest Violators Of Lockdown Order In Kwara

Egbetokun said the clampdown and arrest of violators would begin on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2020



The police in Kwara have said it would begin to arrest violators of the lockdown order in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Kayode Egbetokun, warned residents to obey the order and remain indoors or risk being arrested.

Egbetokun said the clampdown and arrest of violators would begin on Monday.

He said, “We have reviewed strategies towards ensuring enforcement of the law. 

"Lockdown is not to punish the people, rather, it was put in place to protect the entire society from the spread of COVID-19.

“People are taking undue advantage of our leniency but with these new strategies, we are ready to ensure that citizens cooperate with the State Technical Committee on COVID-19 and law enforcement agencies.

“The wellbeing of the people is paramount; mobile courts are already in place to ensure prosecution of violators.”

Kwara has so far recorded nine cases in the virus. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Robbery, Killing Of Residents, Lagos Police Say Shootings In Ijesha, Aguda Axis Were Fireworks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram 44 Boko Haram Terrorists Captured By Chadian Military Die In Prison From Poison
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Sacks Commissioner For Mocking Late Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Kyari's Death: To Rejoice Or To Mourn By Onyinye Gandhi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Despite Robbery, Killing Of Residents, Lagos Police Say Shootings In Ijesha, Aguda Axis Were Fireworks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Gang-rape Threat: 67 Women Groups Write AGF, Say Governor El-Rufai’s Son, Bello, Must Face Trial
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jigawa Records First COVID-19 Case
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Midnight For Abba Kyari And Midnight Hour For Nigeria By Iyorwuese Hagher
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad