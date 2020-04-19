Policemen Arrested For Assaulting Woman In Osun

In the video of the incident that has since gone viral on the Internet, the two policemen could be seen repeatedly flogging the woman with whips in their hands and only halted their assault after the intervention of some of their colleagues minutes later.

Two policemen in Osun State have been arrested for openly assaulting a woman with whips at Odo Ori Market in the Iwo area of the state.

In the video of the incident that has since gone viral on the Internet, the two policemen could be seen repeatedly flogging the woman with whips in their hands and only halted their assault after the intervention of some of their colleagues minutes later. 

Angered by the situation following outrage by Nigerians, who had seen the video, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the arrest of the officers for disciplinary action. 

In a statement on Sunday, Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said that investigation into the incident was ongoing with a view to sanctioning the policemen for their conduct.

He said, “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, condemns this unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault on this innocent citizen (as shown in the attached viral video), at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo, Osun State, by men of the Force attached to Iwo Division, Osun Command.

“Following the IGP’s condemnation and directives for the immediate arrest of the officers, CP Johnson Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State where the incident occurred, has arrested the officers involved in the unfortunate incident.

“They are Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP NO 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No. 509634. The duo are currently being detained and their orderly room trial had since commenced.

“The IGP reiterates that the police under his watch will not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness on the part of its personnel.

“He enjoins the citizens to continue to cooperate with the leadership of the Force.”

