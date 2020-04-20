BREAKING: Nigeria Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases



Nigeria has recorded 38 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 665.

The number of deaths also increased from 21 to 22, just as the number of recoveries also rose to 188 patients.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.

It said, “Thirty-eight new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported; 23 in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two in Borno, two in Abia, one in FCT, one in Sokoto and one in Ekiti.

“As at 11:10pm April 20, there are 665 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria.”