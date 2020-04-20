BREAKING: Policeman Enforcing Lockdown In Jigawa Shoots 10-Year-Old Boy

The incident had led to pandemonium in Sankara community under Ringim Local Government Area of the state where it happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2020

 

A 10-year-old boy, Usman Abdulkadir, was on Monday shot by a policeman enforcing the lockdown imposed on a market in Jigawa State.

“The incident occurred earlier in the day and the youth have started protesting, the boy has been taken to Ringim General Hospital. I pray he survives it,” a resident of the area told SaharaReporters.

He also alleged that the policeman, who fired the shot, is a popular person in the town known for his brutality.



 

