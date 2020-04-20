BREAKING: Policeman Enforcing Lockdown In Jigawa Shoots 10-Year-Old Boy

A 10-year-old boy, Usman Abdulkadir, was on Monday shot by a policeman enforcing the lockdown imposed on a market in Jigawa State.

The incident had led to pandemonium in Sankara community under Ringim Local Government Area of the state where it happened.

“The incident occurred earlier in the day and the youth have started protesting, the boy has been taken to Ringim General Hospital. I pray he survives it,” a resident of the area told SaharaReporters.

He also alleged that the policeman, who fired the shot, is a popular person in the town known for his brutality.





