COVID-19: Chrisland Schools, Parents Disagree Over Resumption Of Learning, Examination During Lockdown

Despite the ongoing lockdown and restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Chrisland Schools have asked students to resume for lectures while it directed their parents to pay school fees.

The school fixed April 27 for resumption of academic activities, adding that only those, who pay fees would be allowed to attend classes.

In a letter by the Managing Director, Mrs I.O. Adeyemi, to parents, classes would take place on its online platform.

The letter reads, “Please note that this term's bill can be paid in two instalments of 50 per cent each. The first half has been discounted considering there are some services we will not be rendering during the lockdown, like feeding, club and other activities.

“It is hoped that the lockdown order will be repealed before the mid-term, hence the full 50 per cent fees payment for the second half of the term.

“Should the lockdown continue, however, the same discount applies. Please note also, that there is an additional discount on the total bill for any parent who pays the entire fees for the term on resumption.

“Once the school fees are paid, a password will be generated for the learners to log into the online school.”

However, Irked by the move of the school, aggrieved parents have accused the management of Chrisland of acted insensitively especially following the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the country and other parts of the world.

One angry parent, whose sentiments was shared by others, said, “The management of Chrisland Schools may be shopping for trouble and heading for possible fracas with us judging by a recent letter the Managing Director of the school, Mrs. I.O. Adeyemi, dispatched to us.

“Chrisland management did not consider the fact that nobody envisaged the lockdown, which is also an indication that some parents may not have the required gadgets and infrastructure to enable their wards prepare for the examination. We will not accept this.”

Most state governments across Nigeria had announced the closure of schools to help curb the spread of the pandemic, hinting recently that there is no date in sight yet for resumption due to the continued spread of the virus.