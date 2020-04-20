COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital

He said he took two hours out of isolation to attend daily meeting of State Standing Committee on COVID-19 headed by the deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 20, 2020

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai, has denied reports that his health condition had deteriorated and that he had been transferred to Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

El-Rufai disclosed this in a statement on his Facebook page on Monday while reacting to the report.

He said he took two hours out of isolation to attend daily meeting of State Standing Committee on COVID-19 headed by the deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe. 

The statement reads, “Earlier today, I took two hours to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on COVID-19 chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe. 

“Since there are some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news.” 

The governor said he has been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna, undergoing treatment for Coronavirus from doctors. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
BREAKING NEWS #covid-19 THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA LIFTS PARTIAL LOCKDOWN!! #mpilvlog #coronavirus
Ghana Nigerians React As Ghana Lifts Lockdown Despite Recording Over 1000 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SPOTLIGHT: All 15 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases, How They Protect Their Environment Against Pandemic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Kyari Hijacked Government As De Facto President, Nigeria Being Run As Banana Republic –Yoruba Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
BREAKING NEWS #covid-19 THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA LIFTS PARTIAL LOCKDOWN!! #mpilvlog #coronavirus
Ghana Nigerians React As Ghana Lifts Lockdown Despite Recording Over 1000 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Immigration Service Threatens To Sack Employees For Participating In Falz ‘Bop Daddy’ Video Challenge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SPOTLIGHT: All 15 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases, How They Protect Their Environment Against Pandemic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil United States Oil Price Drops To $0 Per Barrel For First Time In History
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode: A Beneficiary Of Nigeria’s Rotten System And The Hypocrisy Of Nigeria Politicians By Elochukwu Nicholas Ohagi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Those Praising Abba Kyari After His Death Are The Problem Of Nigeria By Franklin Akinsosoye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Kyari Hijacked Government As De Facto President, Nigeria Being Run As Banana Republic –Yoruba Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Extends International Airport Closure By Two Weeks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: A Story Retold By Gimba Kakanda
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad