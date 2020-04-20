COVID-19: Nigerian Courts To Hear Cases Via Teleconference, Online Technology

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said government was working out a modality that would make judges conduct court proceedings via teleconference and online technology.

Malami said the plan was aimed at ensuring that the judicial time lost to the COVID-19 lockdown were recovered.

In a statement on Monday, Malami said judges will be sitting and maintaining social distance while the lawyers would be interfacing with the courts through their digital devices.

Malami said, “Robust use of technological tools to conduct proceedings including virtual proceedings, this would also enable the justices/judges to preside over matters in their chamber without being physically present in a formal court room, parties and their counsel will only connect through teleconference means.

“The way to go in effect is that court proceedings should also be handled in a manner that reduces the number of persons in the courts at any given time.

“Although this requires the movement of suspects from prisons to the courts, all such suspects should be tested, in fact everyone entering the court premises should be tested to ensure that they are not already positive, thus risking the lives of other people.”