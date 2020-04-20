Imo Government Denies Renaming State University After Abba Kyari

Chief Press Secretary to Imo State governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, in a statement on Monday described the news as fake.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2020

The Imo State Government has said it does not plan to rename the Imo State University after late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, whose death was announced on Friday.

The statement reads in part, “Since Kyari passed on, the same persons have been issuing press statements, forging the logo of government and the name of Mr Nwachuku with the intent to deceive Imolites in particular and the public in general into believing their propaganda and fake news to be real.

“In one of such fake statements they issued and also circulated on social media, they mischievously credited Governor Uzodimma to have said he would immortalise Kyari for making him governor.

“We also advise the reading public to take fake news seriously and make conscious efforts to identify the promoters and ensure that they join others who stand against fake news globally to make their trade unattractive.”

SaharaReporters, New York

