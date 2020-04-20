Niger Delta Group Calls For Urgent Intervention As Dead Fishes Wash Ashore In Rivers And Akwa Ibom

The group said its findings revealed that the circumstances surrounding the death to the fishes in large numbers point to the depleting of the natural ecosystem through pollution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2020

 

The Niger Delta Activist Forum has called on the Nigerian Government to investigate the washing ashore of thousands of dead fishes, which has been attributed to oil spill by activities of companies operating in the area.

The group in a statement on Monday by Comrade Success Jack, National President, Comrade Ambrose Obioha, National Spokesman, and Comrade Tamunoimama Tamunobelema, Chairman Rivers State chapter, said its findings revealed that the circumstances surrounding the death to the fishes in large numbers point to the depleting of the natural ecosystem through pollution.

The group said, "About a fortnight ago, we started getting reports of multitudes of fishes in their millions being washed ashore dead around the coastal communities and fishing ports along the Atlantic shoreline.

"Regrettably, this ugly disaster of global proportion continued unabated till Friday, 17th April 2020. Sadly, observations from initial investigation reveals effects suspected to be chemical in nature with the following abnormalities; the fish starts rotting from the tail as against the natural pattern of starting from the head, cysts are clearly seen on the flesh of most of the fishes, with greenish fluid trapped inside.

“Other observations include smoked samples clearly defied conventional pattern of emitting body fluid and shrinking homogenously, rather it was seen to remain fresh and plastic in nature.”

The group said it suspects that the poisoning of the fishes where as a result of Benzene, Toluene, Ethylene, Xylene and other chemicals from improperly treated production water or gas seepage.

It called on the Nigerian Government to act fast by saving the ecosystem and preserving the livelihoods of people along the coastline.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Okey Ndibe Low Oil Prices, In Final Analysis, Good For Nigeria By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Agriculture States To Commence Cattle Colonies Next Week- Federal Government
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Agriculture Miyetti Allah Tackles South-East Govs For Rejecting Ranching
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Agriculture SEMA: 483,699 IDPs Affected By Herdsmen Attacks In Benue State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Agriculture Buhari Seeking To Colonize Nigeria Through Establishment Of Ruga Settlement – Southern And Middle Belt Leaders Forum
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Agriculture Buhari To Farmers: Refrain From Attacking Herdsmen As They Return Due To Rainy Season
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Immigration Service Threatens To Sack Employees For Participating In Falz ‘Bop Daddy’ Video Challenge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Oil United States Oil Price Drops To $0 Per Barrel For First Time In History
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode: A Beneficiary Of Nigeria’s Rotten System And The Hypocrisy Of Nigeria Politicians By Elochukwu Nicholas Ohagi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SPOTLIGHT: All 15 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases, How They Protect Their Environment Against Pandemic
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
BREAKING NEWS #covid-19 THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA LIFTS PARTIAL LOCKDOWN!! #mpilvlog #coronavirus
Ghana Nigerians React As Ghana Lifts Lockdown Despite Recording Over 1000 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Six Private Hospitals In Lagos Secretly Treating COVID-19 Patients Revealed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Kyari Hijacked Government As De Facto President, Nigeria Being Run As Banana Republic –Yoruba Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Those Praising Abba Kyari After His Death Are The Problem Of Nigeria By Franklin Akinsosoye
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad