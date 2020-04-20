Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai, Hails Troops For Killing 105 Boko Haram Terrorists At Buni Gari

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has hailed troops of Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA Dole, for killing a total of 105 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during an encounter at Buni Gari, Yobe State, on Saturday.

This was disclosed by Commander of Sector 2 OPLD, Brig Gen Lawrence Arabia, while briefing Buratai and his entourage on Sunday.

Buratai while applauding the troops for their gallantry and resilience, also visited injured soldiers at the Field Ambulance Logistics Base 3, Damaturu, and Special Forces' School in Buni Yadi on Sunday.

Brig Gen Arabia informed him that the recent success was as a result of intelligence report, which revealed plans by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to attack the Yobe community village.

Arabia said, "Based on intelligence received about the plan by the terrorists to attack Buni Gari, our troops swiftly intercepted and engaged the criminals in fierce battle that led to the killing of 105 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists as well as the capture of several arms and ammunition from the criminals.

"Initial situation report reported that 10 terrorists were neutralized. However, following exploitation by our troops, a total of 105 Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals were confirmed to have met their waterloo as a result of the encounter."

Speaking further, Arabia disclosed that items captured from the terrorists include five AK-47 rifles, three GPMG, one Duska anti-aircraft gun, one PKT gun, two handheld radio, while one gun truck was destroyed.

He added that several ammunition and ammunition links, two hand grenades, two magazines with ammunition and assorted hard drugs were among items seized from the terrorists.

While assuring troops of necessary support, Buratai charged them to upscale the momentum to ensure the defeat of terrorism very soon.