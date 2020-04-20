Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 Apologises For Violation Of Guidelines During Abba Kyari’s Burial

Kyari tested positive for Coronavirus in March and his death was announced on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2020

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has apologised for the violation of guidelines during the burial of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, in Abuja on Saturday.

Kyari tested positive for Coronavirus in March and his death was announced on Friday.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Chairman of the Task Force, Boss Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said, “The PTF recognises, regrettably, the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our message to Nigerians at the funeral of the late Chief of Staff.

“These principles, for emphasis, include the guidance provided on mass gatherings, social distancing, personal hygiene, and restriction of movement. Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps.”

Kyari's burial had generated outrage as government’s directive on social distancing and restriction of movement were violated with many members of the PTF present and scores of other persons also in attendance at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
BREAKING NEWS #covid-19 THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA LIFTS PARTIAL LOCKDOWN!! #mpilvlog #coronavirus
Ghana Nigerians React As Ghana Lifts Lockdown Despite Recording Over 1000 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SPOTLIGHT: All 15 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases, How They Protect Their Environment Against Pandemic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
BREAKING NEWS #covid-19 THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA LIFTS PARTIAL LOCKDOWN!! #mpilvlog #coronavirus
Ghana Nigerians React As Ghana Lifts Lockdown Despite Recording Over 1000 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Immigration Service Threatens To Sack Employees For Participating In Falz ‘Bop Daddy’ Video Challenge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SPOTLIGHT: All 15 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases, How They Protect Their Environment Against Pandemic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil United States Oil Price Drops To $0 Per Barrel For First Time In History
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode: A Beneficiary Of Nigeria’s Rotten System And The Hypocrisy Of Nigeria Politicians By Elochukwu Nicholas Ohagi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Those Praising Abba Kyari After His Death Are The Problem Of Nigeria By Franklin Akinsosoye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Kyari Hijacked Government As De Facto President, Nigeria Being Run As Banana Republic –Yoruba Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Extends International Airport Closure By Two Weeks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad