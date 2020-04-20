Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 Apologises For Violation Of Guidelines During Abba Kyari’s Burial

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has apologised for the violation of guidelines during the burial of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, in Abuja on Saturday.

Kyari tested positive for Coronavirus in March and his death was announced on Friday.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Chairman of the Task Force, Boss Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said, “The PTF recognises, regrettably, the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our message to Nigerians at the funeral of the late Chief of Staff.

“These principles, for emphasis, include the guidance provided on mass gatherings, social distancing, personal hygiene, and restriction of movement. Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps.”

Kyari's burial had generated outrage as government’s directive on social distancing and restriction of movement were violated with many members of the PTF present and scores of other persons also in attendance at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.