Soldiers Not Planning To Raid Ohafia, Federal Lawmaker, Nkole, Says

Member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in Abia State at the House of Representatives, Uko Nkole, has debunked claims that Nigerian Army personnel were planning a night raid on Ohafia in a bid to kill youths found in the town.

According to him, the news was an attempt to sow seeds of discord between the military and people of the town.

He said, “I wish to state that the broadcast is fake news and an attempt to engage in scaremongering and sow seeds of discord between the military and people of Ohafia.

“The Commandant of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army stationed at Ohafia has assured me that there is no basis for such an allegation as his men are solely concerned with maintaining peace in their area of jurisdiction including Ohafia where their barracks is located.

“I understand that due to the unfortunate incident of yesterday which led to the demise of a youth and the attendant chaos it precipitated, there has been ill will among the people of the area against security agencies but I urge citizens to go about their lawful endeavours without fear of harassment.”

Recall that a businessman, Ifeanyi Arunsi, was killed at Ohafia by a policeman on Sunday.

The policeman, who was in company with two of his colleagues, were said to have hit a vehicle offloading beverages in the area.

In the ensuing argument, one of them went for his gun and shot Arunsi, who later died while receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State.

When news of his death filtered in, youths of the area burnt the police station, DPO’s residence, magistrates court and police quarters.

Commissioner of Police in Abia, Mr Ene Okon, confirmed that the policeman, who killed Arunsi, acted under the influence of alcohol.