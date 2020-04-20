Two Staff Of Lagos Private Hospital Test Positive After Unknowingly Treating COVID-19 Patient

The hospital in a statement on Monday said the staff contracted the disease after treating a patient, who unknowingly had COVID-19.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2020

A private hospital in Lekki Phase One area of Lagos, Vedic Lifecare, has said two of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital in a statement on Monday said the staff contracted the disease after treating a patient, who unknowingly had COVID-19.

It said, “Dear customers and visitors, approximately 10 days ago, we had an in-patient who later tested positive for COVID 19 after discharge.

“As per protocols set by NCDC, we have tested our staff who have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive patient and unfortunately, we have had two staff members who tested positive yesterday.

“The patient and our staff are now being managed by the NCDC at their isolation centre.

“Till this moment, they do not show any symptoms. As per the government COVlD-19 management protocol, the facility is currently closed for decontamination of the building and fumigation activities.

“This may take up to three to four days. We are currently testing the remaining staff members of the hospital and will continue to update everyone once the testing concludes and the hospital can reopen.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
BREAKING NEWS #covid-19 THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA LIFTS PARTIAL LOCKDOWN!! #mpilvlog #coronavirus
Ghana Nigerians React As Ghana Lifts Lockdown Despite Recording Over 1000 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SPOTLIGHT: All 15 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases, How They Protect Their Environment Against Pandemic
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
BREAKING NEWS #covid-19 THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA LIFTS PARTIAL LOCKDOWN!! #mpilvlog #coronavirus
Ghana Nigerians React As Ghana Lifts Lockdown Despite Recording Over 1000 COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Immigration Service Threatens To Sack Employees For Participating In Falz ‘Bop Daddy’ Video Challenge
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SPOTLIGHT: All 15 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases, How They Protect Their Environment Against Pandemic
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why President Buhari Was Advised To Shun Abba Kyari’s Burial, Ministers, APC Leaders Boycott Ceremony Over Coronavirus Fear
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai, Hails Troops For Killing 105 Boko Haram Terrorists At Buni Gari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Those Praising Abba Kyari After His Death Are The Problem Of Nigeria By Franklin Akinsosoye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Has Killed 43 People In Nigeria, Group Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad