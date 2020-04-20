Two Staff Of Lagos Private Hospital Test Positive After Unknowingly Treating COVID-19 Patient

A private hospital in Lekki Phase One area of Lagos, Vedic Lifecare, has said two of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital in a statement on Monday said the staff contracted the disease after treating a patient, who unknowingly had COVID-19.

It said, “Dear customers and visitors, approximately 10 days ago, we had an in-patient who later tested positive for COVID 19 after discharge.

“As per protocols set by NCDC, we have tested our staff who have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive patient and unfortunately, we have had two staff members who tested positive yesterday.

“The patient and our staff are now being managed by the NCDC at their isolation centre.

“Till this moment, they do not show any symptoms. As per the government COVlD-19 management protocol, the facility is currently closed for decontamination of the building and fumigation activities.

“This may take up to three to four days. We are currently testing the remaining staff members of the hospital and will continue to update everyone once the testing concludes and the hospital can reopen.”