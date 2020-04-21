BREAKING: Buhari Loses Personal Bodyguard

The President in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the late Mato as a very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier, who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2020

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the death of his personal bodyguard, Wo Lawal Mato.

Shehu said, “After three years of struggling with diabetes, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, on Tuesday passed away.

“The President described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.

“President Buhari prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State, the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Mato was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua restored to President Buhari as personal security and he had been off full duty for three years, treating diabetes.”

SaharaReporters, New York

