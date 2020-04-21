BREAKING: Two Policemen Killed At Atiku's Factory In Adamawa

The officers, a Deputy Superintendent of Police named Gbenga, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Yohanna, were said to have been killed while on an operation at RicoGado, an animal feeds factory.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2020



Two policemen have been killed at a factory belonging to Nigeria's former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can report.

The officers, a Deputy Superintendent of Police named Gbenga, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Yohanna, were said to have been killed while on an operation at RicoGado, an animal feeds factory.

They were said to have been killed while  inspecting location for the siting of a facility for security operatives posted to the place. 

A policeman, who spoke with Saharareporters, said, "They went to RicoGado to inspect where to keep men posted and all of a sudden someone opened fire on them.

"I strongly suspect that they were deliberately killed."

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the killing of the men to our correspondent.

He said, "I can confirm that two of our officers have been killed but as to what killed them or where, I do not know as of now.

"Right now, we have their dead bodies and are waiting for the report as to how they were killed."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Group Commends Redeployment Of Rivers And Abia Police Commissioners Over Human Rights Violations
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Extrajudicial Murder Case Of 6 Apo Traders Adjourned Until December
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Police Officer Given 15 Years For 2012 Killing Of Fuel Subsidy Protester, And Wounding Others
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Police Rescue 4-year-old Who Was Kidnapped Two Weeks Ago In Kano
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky Protests: We Showed Restraint Dealing With Shiites But We Won’t Next Time, Police Say
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Insurgency How Long Are We Going To Use Our blood To Sustain Nigeria’s Unity? –Afenifere
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Loses Personal Bodyguard
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode: The Spy Who Fooled Us By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Six Private Hospitals In Lagos Secretly Treating COVID-19 Patients Revealed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Death Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, To Coronavirus, Exposed Many Lies Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Richard Akinjide, Former Justice Minister, Is Dead
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerians Locked In Chinese Company In Ogun, Forced To Work Despite Government’s Lockdown Order Cry For Help
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Professor, Benjamin Ola Akande, Emerges President Of American College
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: A Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Foreign Ministry Makes U-turn, Agrees To Pay For Evacuees' COVID-19 Test After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad