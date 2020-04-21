BREAKING: Two Policemen Killed At Atiku's Factory In Adamawa





Two policemen have been killed at a factory belonging to Nigeria's former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can report.

The officers, a Deputy Superintendent of Police named Gbenga, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Yohanna, were said to have been killed while on an operation at RicoGado, an animal feeds factory.

They were said to have been killed while inspecting location for the siting of a facility for security operatives posted to the place.

A policeman, who spoke with Saharareporters, said, "They went to RicoGado to inspect where to keep men posted and all of a sudden someone opened fire on them.

"I strongly suspect that they were deliberately killed."

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the killing of the men to our correspondent.

He said, "I can confirm that two of our officers have been killed but as to what killed them or where, I do not know as of now.

"Right now, we have their dead bodies and are waiting for the report as to how they were killed."

