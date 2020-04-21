Chinese COVID-19 Survivors To Face Prosecution For Escaping From Quarantine In Uganda

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2020


Two Chinese nationals that were discharged on Sunday from Mulago National Referral Hospital after full recovery from COVID-19, will still have to face the law, Uganda Ministry of Health has revealed.

These were among six Chinese, who were intercepted last month in Zombo District as they tried to cross the border to DRC following their escape from quarantine in the capital, Kampala, Daily Monitor reports.
On March 25, Ministry of Health had tweeted, “The five new cases are three Ugandans and two Chinese. 

"The two Chinese are part of the six who were intercepted in Zombo District.”

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Healthcare, on Monday said although the two Chinese nationals were handed over to their country’s embassy in Kampala, they still had queries to answer.

She said, “They handed them to the embassy but still they have to be called and they will face the law. 

"These still have to answer queries altogether. At that time they were sick but now they are healed. They were not only two but four were also negative so they should all be together.”

