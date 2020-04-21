COVID-19: Ondo To Begin Enforcement Of Face Masks For Residents

Gov. Akeredolu presents face masks to Ondo market women



The Ondo State Government has said that it will start enforcing the use of face masks from Friday in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who made the announcement in Akure, the state capital, said he had constituted a committee to supervise the production of the face masks for residents of Ondo.

He said, "Similarly, it will be a serious breach of the COVID-19 precautionary measure for any individual starting from Friday, April 24, 2020 not to wear face mask while outside their houses.

"In order words, the moment you step out of your home to the streets of Ondo State, you must wear your face mask.

"I wish to emphasise that Ondo State Government will implement these decisions effectively and efficiently.

"May we therefore use this opportunity to appeal to our people to take these directives very seriously to avoid the undesirable spread of this deadly disease among us.

"If we work together on these simple and easy instructions, we will defeat this mortal enemy of man at present."

