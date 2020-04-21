EXCLUSIVE: Minister Of Education, Adamu Adamu, To Replace Abba Kyari As Buhari’s Chief Of Staff

A top government source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the President would have wanted Babagana Kingibe but was prevailed upon to drop him.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2020



Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, may soon be announced as new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

If appointed, Adamu will replace Abba Kyari, who was announced dead on Friday.

Kyari, who had a history of diabetes and was in his 70s, died at a private hospital in Lagos on owing to complications from Coronavirus.

Recall that SaharaReporters had fews hours after Kyari’s death, disclosed that Kingibe was scheming to become Buhari’s Chief of Staff. 

The source however, said, “The President actually wanted Kingibe but a lot of people prevailed upon him to drop the idea as Kingibe was not trustworthy as he betrayed and abandoned both his previous principals Abiola and Yaradua in their hours of need.”

The announcement of Adamu’s appointment as new COS is expected to happen soon.

Saharareporters, New York

