Foreign Ministry Makes U-turn, Agrees To Pay For Evacuees' COVID-19 Test After SaharaReporters Story

The ministry had earlier denied that it mandated evacuees to undergo tests with a specific Nigerian doctor in the UK for a outrageous amount.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2020

Following an exclusive story by SaharaReporters revealing how the Nigerian Government was forcing it's stranded citizens in the United Kingdom to pay £350 for tests, which normally should be free, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a U-turn, saying all persons wanting to return home will now be tested upon return with costs shouldered by the Nigerian Government. 

However, in a new set of guidelines seen by SaharaReporters, the Nigerian High Commission in London said all evacuees were expected to pay for and submit themselves for mandatory quarantine to be monitored by the Nigeria Center For Disease Control.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Government Orders Citizens In United Kingdom To Pay N160, 000 For COVID-19 Test As Precondition For Evacuation 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

One evacuee, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, "Knowing that we have already done the test, they now changed the guidelines that the test was not compulsory."

This is despite the expansion of "unoccupied" isolation facilities provided by the Nigerian Government in Yaba and Eti Osa local government areas of Lagos.

"They also promised to subsidise the flight ticket but are now saying we must pay in full. 

"We don't have money and some of us are already stranded and struggling," another Nigerian, who wants to return home, told SaharaReporters.

Saharareporters, New York

