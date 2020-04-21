Group Commends Redeployment Of Rivers And Abia Police Commissioners Over Human Rights Violations

IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre has commended Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for redeploying the Commissioners of Police in Rivers and Abia states due to rights violations of citizens under their watch.

RULAAC in a statement by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, on Tuesday said, it would serve as a warning to negligent police commissioners around the country, who abuse the rule of law and trample on human rights.



He said, "The Abia incident could have been averted were the police leadership alive to its duties and responsibilities.

"An early visit to the scene of the incident and to the family of victims and community leaders, could have assuaged passion and averted the reprisal that led to the unfortunate burning of government assets by the angry mob."

Nwanguma called on police commissioners in the country to prohibit unwarranted arrests and extortion by their men.



He said, "We have seen cases of abuse of police powers and abuse of citizens' rights; flouting of the IGP's orders prohibiting unnecessary arrests and detention of persons on minor offences; exploitation of the orders restricting movement to harass, intimidate and extort money, and in some cases brutalise or even kill citizens.



"RULAAC will continue to monitor and report on conducts of law enforcement during this period and demand prompt and appropriate disciplinary actions against offenders.



"Citizens must also make the job of law enforcement agents easier by complying with lawful orders and directives, while government should provide adequate palliatives for the people to alleviate their hardships in this difficult period of lockdown."

