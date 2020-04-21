Islamic Council Suspends All Ramadan Gathering, Asks Nigerian Muslims To Hold Lectures Online

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the council, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Tuesday said all congregational worship and lecturers have been suspended

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 21, 2020

 

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has asked all Muslims in the country to suspend every physical activities pertaining to the Ramadan fast expected to commence this week.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the council, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Tuesday said all congregational worship and lecturers have been suspended

He said, “Scholars of Islam throughout the world are unanimous that the Prophet of Islam warned against the spread of contagious diseases and urged Muslims to prevent the spread.

“Jum’ah, as an obligatory religious activity, which is temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, outweighs the performance of any meritorious religious act such as congregational Tarawih and the conduct of Tafsir.

“Consequently, the Council directs that congregational Tarawih in the Mosque and the various Majalis Tafsir (sessions) and I’tikaf during the month of Ramadan be suspended.

“Individual scholars and organisations are encouraged to employ available means of disseminating information such as radio, television, other virtual facilities, print, social and traditional media for dissemination of Tafsir and other da’awah activities.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Six Private Hospitals In Lagos Secretly Treating COVID-19 Patients Revealed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Death Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, To Coronavirus, Exposed Many Lies Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Six Private Hospitals In Lagos Secretly Treating COVID-19 Patients Revealed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Loses Personal Bodyguard
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Death Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, To Coronavirus, Exposed Many Lies Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Richard Akinjide, Former Justice Minister, Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: A Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Chrisland Schools, Parents Disagree Over Resumption Of Learning, Examination During Lockdown
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM JUST IN: Rights Activist, IG Wala Who Was Sent To Prison Over Facebook Post Receives Presidential Pardon
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad