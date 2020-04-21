Islamic Council Suspends All Ramadan Gathering, Asks Nigerian Muslims To Hold Lectures Online

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has asked all Muslims in the country to suspend every physical activities pertaining to the Ramadan fast expected to commence this week.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the council, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Tuesday said all congregational worship and lecturers have been suspended

He said, “Scholars of Islam throughout the world are unanimous that the Prophet of Islam warned against the spread of contagious diseases and urged Muslims to prevent the spread.

“Jum’ah, as an obligatory religious activity, which is temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, outweighs the performance of any meritorious religious act such as congregational Tarawih and the conduct of Tafsir.

“Consequently, the Council directs that congregational Tarawih in the Mosque and the various Majalis Tafsir (sessions) and I’tikaf during the month of Ramadan be suspended.

“Individual scholars and organisations are encouraged to employ available means of disseminating information such as radio, television, other virtual facilities, print, social and traditional media for dissemination of Tafsir and other da’awah activities.”