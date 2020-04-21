Mauritania, West African Country With Seven COVID-19 Cases, One Death, Now Coronavirus-free



Authorities in Mauritania say the country does not have an active case of Coronavirus as at today after all six patients tested negative out of the seven confirmed cases.

The other patient died of the disease, the Africanews reported on Tuesday night.

Mauritania has a population of four million people and it is one of the few African countries that have so far recorded single-digit infection along with the likes of Burundi, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan.

Mauritania said it continued to carry out tests since March 13 when the index case was recorded.

The country is currently enforcing a night-time curfew as part of containment efforts.

“Congratulations to Mauritania, today officially COVID-19-free. May many other countries follow suit,” Mamadou Sow, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Southern Africa, tweeted on Tuesday night.

“Mauritania had only seven cases. One died, six recovered.

"This should have been our story if they shut all borders after the Italian man tested positive to the virus (in Nigeria),” a Nigerian identified as Victor wrote on Twitter.

