Nigerians Will Never Forget Akinjide's Creativity —Ozekhome

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2020

Mike Ozekhome

Legal practitioner, Mike Ozekhome, has described late Chief Richard Akinjide as a legal beacon that will not be forgotten for his creative interpretation of the constitution.

Ozekhome in a statement on Tuesday, said Akinjide drew legal and political punches and took same in equal or more measure. 

He added that his creative interpretation of the constitutional in ushering in the government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari would remain a reference point in the annals of history.

The statement reads, "I was with him at the 2014 National Conference where his vast intellect, gargantuan experience and deep knowledge of law and politics easily played out.

"As Attorney-General under Shagari, he ensured some relief to those sentenced to death by execution. 

"He was a complete 'Bar man', astute political strategist, uncommon forensic advocate." 
 

Saharareporters, New York

