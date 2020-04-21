Private Hospital Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Ekiti

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, who made the disclosure on Tuesday while addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said the doctor contracted the disease while treating an expectant 29-year-old woman suffering from the pandemic.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2020



Ekiti State Government on Tuesday said a medical doctor working with a private hospital in the state, has tested positive for Coronavirus, bringing to four the number of confirmed cases in the state.

The woman, who is a health official with Lagos State Government, was announced as the third case in Ekiti last Saturday.

Yaya-Kolade said, “Yes, we have one doctor who tested positive and he is being treated at the isolation centre but others were negative.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

