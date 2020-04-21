Private Hospital Where Abba Kyari Died Locked By Lagos Government For Fumigation

Kyari passed away at First Cardiology Consultant Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, while receiving treatment for Coronavirus.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2020

Lagos Health Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has closed and suspended operations at the private hospital where the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, died. 

Kyari passed away at First Cardiology Consultant Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, while receiving treatment for Coronavirus. 

This is despite initial denial by the hospital that Kyari wasn't treated nor died there.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Kyari died at the hospital on Thursday, a report that forced the Lagos State Government to make a public announcement confirming the news.

Despite claims by the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Prof Akin Abayomi, that the hospital was allowed to treat Kyari after it got accreditation from its ministry, operations at the medical facility has been suspended for a decontamination of the building by the state government.

The hospital had also sent out a message to staff, patients' families and visitors, urging them to self-isolate as they may have been exposed to infected persons.

Five other hospitals where persons infected with the virus were treated were also closed by the government for fumigation.

The hospitals are St Nicholas, Lagos Island branch; St Edwards Hospital, Ajah; Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lekki; County Hospital, Ogba, and Premier Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island.
 

