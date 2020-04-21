Richard Akinjide, Former Justice Minister, Is Dead

Akinjide, who was also a former Minister of Education in the government of Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa, practiced law for over 60 years and has stated several times that there is no retirement in legal profession, according to Penpushing.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 21, 2020



A former Minister of Justice in the second Republic, Chief  Richard Akinjide,(SAN), who is the oldest lawyer in Nigeria today, has been reported dead but the cause of demise remain sketchy as at the time of filing this reports.

Akinjide, who was also a former Minister of Education in the government of Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa, practiced law for over 60 years and has stated several times that there is no retirement in legal profession, according to Penpushing.

The late legal luminary was born in 1930 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, attended St. Peter’s Primary School, Aremo in Ibadan, before proceeding to  Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife, from where he passed out in Grade One (distinction, aggregate 6).

In 1951, Akinjide travelled to the United Kingdom  for his higher education, where he studied for his LLB degree in Law at the University of London and also obtained a certificate in Journalism, and called to the English Bar in 1955.

The deceased was subsequently called to the Nigerian and the Gambian Bar and became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1978, while on return to Nigeria, he practiced briefly under S.L Durosaro before setting up his practice of Akinjide & Co.

He was a contributor to West African Pilot and Daily Times, as a result of his love for journalism, and he also taught International Commercial Arbitration at post-graduate level at the University of Ibadan.

The late Akinjide was a member of the Judicial Systems Sub-Committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977 and later joined the National Party of Nigeria in 1978 and became the Legal Adviser for the party before he  was later appointed Minister of Justice.

It was under Akinjide’s watch that Nigeria temporarily reversed executions of armed robbers and the abolition of a decree.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal COVID-19: Lawyer To Challenge Abuja Mobile Courts’ Rulings As 156 Violators Are Prosecuted
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Gang-rape Threat: 67 Women Groups Write AGF, Say Governor El-Rufai’s Son, Bello, Must Face Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyer To Institute Suit Against Presidency Aides For Violating Social Distancing Order During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal COVID-19: Nigerian Courts To Hear Cases Via Teleconference, Online Technology
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News Age Falsification: Drama Over Legal Representation Stalls Hearing In Ondo Acting Chief Judge's Case
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Six Private Hospitals In Lagos Secretly Treating COVID-19 Patients Revealed
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Death Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, To Coronavirus, Exposed Many Lies Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Chrisland Schools, Parents Disagree Over Resumption Of Learning, Examination During Lockdown
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: A Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Immigration Service Threatens To Sack Employees For Participating In Falz ‘Bop Daddy’ Video Challenge
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Kano As Over 150 Persons Die ‘Mysteriously’ Under Three Days, Sparking Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SPOTLIGHT: All 15 Countries With No Coronavirus Cases, How They Protect Their Environment Against Pandemic
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Private Hospital Where Abba Kyari Died Locked By Lagos Government For Fumigation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad