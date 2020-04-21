Woman Whose Medicine Shop Was Set Ablaze By Navy Personnel In Ondo Seeks Justice

Taiwo-Menukoro Omosehin, the woman whose medicine shop was set ablaze by personnel of the Nigerian Navy at Igbokoda under Ilaje Local government Area of Ondo State on Sunday, has demanded Justice and compensation.

While lamenting her loss during a chat with SaharaReporters on Monday, she said the business was the only means through which she took care of her children.

Omosehin said the shop served as shelter for she and her kids after flood sacked them from their house some weeks ago. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Naval Personnel Enforcing Movement Restriction In Ondo Allegedly Set Medicine Store On Fire

According to her, she lost all wares and other valuables to the fire incident, adding that her loss was well over N700, 000 if estimated.

The woman disclosed that the money used in setting up the business was borrowed from some individuals, who she should have paid back already.

She said, “It was the naval officers that came to burn down my shop around 6:40pm that fateful day.

“I first saw them shooting sporadically into the air and chasing people in the streets.

“I stepped away to some water to clean up one of my children that had defecated when the officers stormed my shop.

“They woke up the two children sleeping inside the shop and asked them to go outside the store before setting it on fire.

“It was the screaming of people and the gun shots from the naval officers that caught my attention but by the time I got outside, the entire shop was already on fire.

“I lost everything to the fire. It was my only source of livelihood through which I took care of my children.

“I am calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to help me get justice. I can’t survive this loss for long, I need justice.”

Meanwhile, some concerned residents of Igbokoda community have protested the action of the Navy personnel, asking for the authorities to bring those involved in the destruction of Omosehin’s business to book.

The people appealed to the state government to ensure the military officers were punished while the woman was compensated for her loss.

Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, Navy Commodore Danjuma Ndanusa, could not be reached for comments when contacted by SaharaReporters.

However, Caretaker Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Mr Otito Atikase, who confirmed the incident, said the state government was looking into the matter already.

He said, “Although there are conflicting reports over the incident, we are taking time to get to the root of the matter.

“Investigation is ongoing and I can assure that government will eventually come to her rescue.”