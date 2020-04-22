BREAKING: Ekiti Records First Coronavirus Death



Ekiti State has recorded its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The deceased, a pregnant 29-year-old female community health worker based in Lagos, was said to have sneaked into Ekiti in spite the lockdown order in place.

“Yes, a death has been recorded already, the third confirmed case. A pregnant woman who delivered her baby successfully, the baby is okay but she is dead,” a health worker told SaharaReporters.

The state on Tuesday confirmed that a doctor working with a private clinic tested positive for the virus.

According to Commissioner for Health in Ekiti, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, the doctor contracted the virus while treating the late pregnant wo