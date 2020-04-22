BREAKING: Ekiti Records First Coronavirus Death

The deceased, a pregnant 29-year-old female community health worker based in Lagos, was said to have sneaked into Ekiti in spite the lockdown order in place.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 22, 2020


Ekiti State has recorded its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic, SaharaReporters has learnt.

“Yes, a death has been recorded already, the third confirmed case. A pregnant woman who delivered her baby successfully, the baby is okay but she is dead,” a health worker told SaharaReporters.

The state on Tuesday confirmed that a doctor working with a private clinic tested positive for the virus.

According to Commissioner for Health in Ekiti, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, the doctor contracted the virus while treating the late pregnant wo

