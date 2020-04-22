BREAKING: Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has tested negative for Coronavirus.

The governor, who had tested positive for the virus on Saturday, March 28, 2020, on Wednesday in a statement said that he was now free of the virus.

He said, “In the evening of Saturday, 28 March, 2020, I was notified that I had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I immediately made a public disclosure of this sad news and proceeded into isolation under the strict supervision of our healthcare professionals.

“I am delighted to report today that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.

“I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection.

“My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well.

“The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes.

“I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care.”