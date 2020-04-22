BREAKING: NCDC Announced 91 Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria

“74 in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun, two in Delta, two in Edo, one in Kwara, one in Oyo, one in FCT and one in Adamawa."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 91 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday night, the agency said, “91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported.

“74 in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun, two in Delta, two in Edo, one in Kwara, one in Oyo, one in FCT and one in Adamawa.

“As at 11:25pm 22nd April, there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”

According to the NCDC, 197 persons have seen made recoveries from the virus and released to go home while 28 others had lost the battle to the pandemic so far.

SaharaReporters, New York

