Notorious Cross River Cultist Leader, Jboy, Killed By Gang Members Over Disagreement

A notorious cult leader in Ugep, Cross Rivers State, popularly known as Jboy, has been killed during a clash with his gang members.

A resident of the community told SaharaReporters that Jboy and his gang belonged to a certain cult group known as the Vikings and have been terrorising persons living in Ugep for years.

The source said a power tussle between the deceased and another member known as Arikpo 007 had left many in the gang dead in recent months.

He said, “It’s an internal crisis within the Vikings also known as Baggers. Few months ago, there was power tussle between Jboy and one Arikpo 007, this led to killing of another gang member.

“A robbery incident that took the life the CEO of House 27 Hotel in Ugep and many other robberies in the community were all linked to the gang.

“It got to a stage when Jboy’s father was dragged out from his house and flogged with machetes by Arikpo’s boys.

“Following the humiliation on his father, Jboy swore never to leave cult violence until he kills Arikpo 007, a threat that kept Arikpo on the run.

“On April 20, 2020, another cult member, also a Viking, was shot dead by aggrieved members of the same cult as a reprisal attack after a meeting around Ijiman Street.

“The situation led to an immediate reprisal by the other faction and it was in the process that Jboy and another gang member named Solo were killed.

“The entire community is in chaos and everyone is afraid of what might happen next.”

Spokesperson for the police in the state could not be reached for comments as of the time of this report.