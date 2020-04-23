Bauchi Governor Bans Almajiri System, Okada Riders





Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has placed a ban on almajiri system in the state.

Mohammed in a statewide broadcast on Thursday evening said the old almajiri system was no longer tenable and healthy in the midst of the dreaded Coronavirus in the state.

He said, “The almajiri system which operates through the aggregation and congregation of hundreds of children who beg by the day and cluster in large numbers at night may accelerate the spread of Coronavirus.

“There is an agreement by Northern governors to ban the almajiri system in the region.

"The almajiri system is hereby banned in the state.”

The governor, who said Kaduna and Kano states were in the process of evacuating almajirai of Bauchi extraction, added that the state government had prepared the NYSC Camp in the state to keep them pending when they will be reunited with their families.

Bala said almajiri from other states, who reside in Bauchi State would also be repatriated to their states.

The governor has also placed a ban on okada riders whom he said had infiltrated Bauchi from neighbouring states.

He said, “I’m sure you know that all our neighbouring states; Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Kaduna and the FCT have banned the operation of commercial motorcycles otherwise known as Achaba.

“Unfortunately, they have relocated to our state posing a serious threat to security, hence the ban.”

