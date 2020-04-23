BREAKING: Lagos Records Two COVID-19 Deaths, Total Now 18

Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2020

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said two persons infected with Coronavirus have died, bringing the total deaths reported in the state to 18. 

‪He said, “74 new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos on the 22nd of April, 2020.

‪“Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos rises to 512.

‪“Lagos recorded two more #COVID19 related deaths.‪ Total #COVID19Lagos deaths are now 18.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Wednesday night, the total Coronavirus fatalities in the country was 28 while 873 cases have been reported so far.

 

